Ashlee Townsend Cribb Sells 4,756 Shares of Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $187,148.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,007.65. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of Potlatch stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. Potlatch Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.19 million during the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Potlatch from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Potlatch in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Potlatch

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potlatch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Potlatch during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Potlatch by 611.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Potlatch by 61.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Potlatch by 32.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatch by 216.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Potlatch

Here are the key news stories impacting Potlatch this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company filed a Form DEFM14A and set a shareholder vote for Jan. 27, 2026 on a merger-of-equals with Rayonier — that formal proxy and vote date make the deal timetable concrete and can support expectations of scale, cost synergies and a potential takeover premium. PotlatchDeltic Sets January 27, 2026 Vote on Merger-of-Equals With Rayonier

Company filed a Form DEFM14A and set a shareholder vote for Jan. 27, 2026 on a merger-of-equals with Rayonier — that formal proxy and vote date make the deal timetable concrete and can support expectations of scale, cost synergies and a potential takeover premium. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been active (e.g., Norges Bank and others increased positions in recent quarters), which can lend support to the share base and signal long-term investor conviction. (Institutional ownership noted in company filings and coverage.)

Large institutional holders have been active (e.g., Norges Bank and others increased positions in recent quarters), which can lend support to the share base and signal long-term investor conviction. (Institutional ownership noted in company filings and coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for December appears anomalous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Treat this as a data glitch until an updated, reliable short-interest filing is available; it does not provide actionable direction now.

Short-interest data reported for December appears anomalous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Treat this as a data glitch until an updated, reliable short-interest filing is available; it does not provide actionable direction now. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold meaningful blocks on Dec. 22, including CEO Eric J. Cremers (24,123 shares) and several VPs and the CFO — the cluster of sales represents notable percent reductions in insider positions and may weigh on sentiment unless they were part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. CEO SEC filing: CEO Filing — CFO sale noted here: CFO Sale

Multiple insiders sold meaningful blocks on Dec. 22, including CEO Eric J. Cremers (24,123 shares) and several VPs and the CFO — the cluster of sales represents notable percent reductions in insider positions and may weigh on sentiment unless they were part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. CEO SEC filing: — CFO sale noted here: Negative Sentiment: Dividend yield (~4.5%) contrasts with a reported payout ratio >200%, raising questions about dividend sustainability and potential pressure on future cash allocation (risk for income-focused holders).

Dividend yield (~4.5%) contrasts with a reported payout ratio >200%, raising questions about dividend sustainability and potential pressure on future cash allocation (risk for income-focused holders). Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst actions include cuts and lower price targets (multiple firms have trimmed targets and ratings are clustered around Hold), which could limit near-term upside until merger clarity or improved fundamentals arrive.

About Potlatch

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation, which trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker PCH, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and sustainable management of timberland. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, the company holds approximately two million acres of forested land across the United States. Its integrated business model combines timberland stewardship with manufacturing and marketing of wood products to serve residential, agricultural and industrial markets.

In its timberland segment, PotlatchDeltic focuses on responsible forest management practices, including reforestation, habitat conservation and wildfire mitigation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.