Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,838 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $354.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $646.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.95 and its 200 day moving average is $344.33. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $389.00 in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.52.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

