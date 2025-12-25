OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 108.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $119.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $118.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,801.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $459,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,176.80. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $36,944,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

