Kong Phan Sells 4,545 Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $136,168.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 220,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,606,329.80. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Kong Phan sold 3,841 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $114,615.44.

On Thursday, November 20th, Kong Phan sold 2,640 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $59,426.40.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Kong Phan sold 1,003 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $24,072.00.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,667,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 3,646.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,347,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,675,000 after buying an additional 2,970,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 895.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 2,166,196 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Zacks Research upgraded Confluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. William Blair lowered Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. New Street Research set a $29.00 price objective on Confluent in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.