Insider Buying: Dyno Nobel (ASX:DNL) Insider Buys A$99,748.59 in Stock

Dyno Nobel Ltd (ASX:DNL – Get Free Report) insider Mauro Neves de Moraes acquired 31,026 shares of Dyno Nobel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.22 per share, with a total value of A$99,748.59.
Dyno Nobel Price Performance
Dyno Nobel Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 30th.
Dyno Nobel Company Profile
