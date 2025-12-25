Insider Selling: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Director Sells $154,204.12 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) Director Robert Fairbairn sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $154,204.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.5%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Quarry LP raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 222,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 112,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 326.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.