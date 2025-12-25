OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 53,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of MLN opened at $17.67 on Thursday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

