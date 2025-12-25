Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $350.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 524,780 shares of company stock valued at $195,499,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.