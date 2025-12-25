Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.8308.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Bumble has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $405.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $246.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.Bumble’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter valued at $6,013,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

