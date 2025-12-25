Reviewing Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biglari and Papa John’s International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 0.00 Papa John’s International 1 8 4 0 2.23

Papa John’s International has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Papa John’s International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than Biglari.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Biglari has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biglari and Papa John’s International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $362.11 million 11.81 $333.66 million $146.34 12.82 Papa John’s International $2.06 billion 0.63 $83.49 million $1.12 35.08

Biglari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Papa John’s International. Biglari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and Papa John’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s International 1.79% -13.54% 6.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and operates oil and natural gas properties offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages. The North America Franchising segment involves the offering of sales and support activities, development rights, and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The North America Commissaries segment includes the eleven full-service regional dough production and distribution and quality control centers. The International Operations segment represents all restaurant operations outside of the United States and Canada. The All Others segment focuses on franchise contributions to marketing funds and sale, company-owned and franchised restaurants, information systems and related services used in restaurant operations, point-of-sale system, online and other technology-based ordering platforms, printing, and promotional items. The company was founded by John H. Schnatter in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

