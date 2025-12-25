Critical Contrast: Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) versus Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 18.15% 9.97% 1.13% Texas Community Bancshares 9.98% 4.77% 0.57%

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cadence Bank pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Community Bancshares pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Texas Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

84.6% of Cadence Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bank and Texas Community Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.90 billion 2.75 $523.60 million $2.76 15.89 Texas Community Bancshares $20.55 million 2.35 -$1.30 million $0.85 19.52

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. Cadence Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cadence Bank and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 9 2 0 2.18 Texas Community Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats Texas Community Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company’s products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.