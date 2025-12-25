Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,202,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,221,000 after acquiring an additional 582,439 shares during the period. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $17,463,000.

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

