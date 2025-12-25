Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,008,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,653 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $64,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

