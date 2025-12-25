HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,700.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,913 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 886,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

OHI opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $46.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 46.83% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $311.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $862,800. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $591,825.81. This represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

