HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $832,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VTEI stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years. VTEI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

