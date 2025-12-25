45,551 Shares in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 157,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Ares Capital News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Ares Capital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish writeups highlight ARCC’s high yield (~9.6%) and management’s track record of preserving the dividend — these pieces argue the payout is sustainable and present ARCC as a yield bargain for income investors. Ares Capital Yields 9.63% And I Am Confident In Its Dividend Going Forward
- Positive Sentiment: Author reports buying more ARCC after upgrading the rating, citing portfolio diversification and portfolio fundamentals as reasons to add exposure. Ares Capital: I’ve Just Bought More (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Another buy case frames ARCC as a “blue?chip” BDC with low loss rates and management that can convert stressed credits into recoveries — reinforcing the income case. Buy The Blue Chip: Ares Capital Is A 9.6% Yielding Bargain
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparison pieces and relative analyses (e.g., vs. Blue Owl) discuss competitive positioning and portfolio mix; useful for benchmarking but not immediately price-moving. Ares Capital Vs. Blue Owl Capital: A Battle Of BDC Titans
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector analyses that include ARCC alongside peers (Bain Capital Specialty Finance, etc.) provide context on valuation and credit exposure but don’t present new catalysts. Analyzing Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)
- Neutral Sentiment: An income?blueprint piece that mentions ARCC places it among yield ideas for retirement portfolios — supportive for long?term demand but not an immediate price catalyst. My 6.7% Yield Retirement Blueprint: 5 Stocks I’d Trust With My Future
- Negative Sentiment: Contrarian coverage warns ARCC faces near?term challenges and recommends caution ahead of February (potential catalysts or announcements), which could pressure the stock if credit or distribution concerns resurface. Should You Buy Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Before February?
- Negative Sentiment: Other pieces with cautious headlines (“The War Is Not Yet Lost”) flag ongoing restructuring/credit or performance risks — signals that upside may be capped until clearer credit trends emerge. Ares Capital: The War Is Not Yet Lost
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data is unreliable/zeroed out in the feed — no clear signal for bearish pressure from short sellers based on the provided print. (Watch future verified short?interest releases.)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Ares Capital
Ares Capital Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.48 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Ares Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.
Insider Activity at Ares Capital
In other news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,920. The trade was a 86.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Ares Capital Profile
Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.
Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Capital
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.