45,551 Shares in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 157,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.48 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,920. The trade was a 86.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

