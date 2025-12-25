Louis Anthony Martin Sells 9,439 Shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) insider Louis Anthony Martin sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $327,250.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,382.78. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:UNFI opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNFI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 480.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.