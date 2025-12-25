Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $63,984,117 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet agreed to buy Intersect Power for roughly $4.75B to secure clean energy and data?center build capacity — a strategic, near?term solution to power constraints for AI workloads that supports faster cloud/AI deployments and reduces execution risk on capacity. Intersect acquisition

Alphabet agreed to buy Intersect Power for roughly $4.75B to secure clean energy and data?center build capacity — a strategic, near?term solution to power constraints for AI workloads that supports faster cloud/AI deployments and reduces execution risk on capacity. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud momentum: analysts and reports point to strong enterprise AI demand, a large backlog (~$155B reported) and major security deals (multi?year Palo Alto tie?ups) that underpin durable revenue and margin upside for the cloud business. Google Cloud outlook

Google Cloud momentum: analysts and reports point to strong enterprise AI demand, a large backlog (~$155B reported) and major security deals (multi?year Palo Alto tie?ups) that underpin durable revenue and margin upside for the cloud business. Neutral Sentiment: Market/analyst positioning: several firms reiterated or raised targets and ratings (BMO, Citi, others), and MarketBeat frames the recent pullback as consolidation not trend breakdown — supports longer?term investor conviction but is less likely to trigger sharp moves absent new fundamentals. Analyst sentiment & pullback

Market/analyst positioning: several firms reiterated or raised targets and ratings (BMO, Citi, others), and MarketBeat frames the recent pullback as consolidation not trend breakdown — supports longer?term investor conviction but is less likely to trigger sharp moves absent new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia licensed Groq tech and hired Groq engineers — important for AI chip competition and infra dynamics but only an indirect/medium?term factor for Alphabet (affects cloud GPU/TPU competitive landscape). Nvidia-Groq deal

Nvidia licensed Groq tech and hired Groq engineers — important for AI chip competition and infra dynamics but only an indirect/medium?term factor for Alphabet (affects cloud GPU/TPU competitive landscape). Negative Sentiment: Waymo operational issue: a San Francisco power outage stalled robotaxis, prompting fleetwide software updates and a regulator review — a reputational and regulatory risk that could slow commercialization timelines or invite oversight. Waymo outage & response

Waymo operational issue: a San Francisco power outage stalled robotaxis, prompting fleetwide software updates and a regulator review — a reputational and regulatory risk that could slow commercialization timelines or invite oversight. Negative Sentiment: Short interest has risen materially in December (roughly +34.8% from late November to ~56.15M shares as of Dec. 15), which increases downside pressure and could amplify volatility on negative headlines or weak tape days.

Short interest has risen materially in December (roughly +34.8% from late November to ~56.15M shares as of Dec. 15), which increases downside pressure and could amplify volatility on negative headlines or weak tape days. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a high?profile suit alleges unlawful use of copyrighted material to train AI models (plaintiff includes NYT reporter John Carreyrou) — a sector?wide legal exposure that could produce litigation costs or constraints on model training practices. NYT reporter lawsuit

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $315.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.02. The company has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.