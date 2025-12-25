JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $329.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $329.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.