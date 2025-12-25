Hixon Zuercher LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $329.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $329.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.06 and a 200-day moving average of $299.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

