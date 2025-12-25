Ravi Kumar Singisetti Sells 2,950 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $250,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,277.54. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ravi Kumar Singisetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 3,125 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $250,031.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

