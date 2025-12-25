HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Argus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price objective on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.