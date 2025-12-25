NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.7% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares in the company, valued at $290,720,899.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,033,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,688,766.14. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,236,474 shares of company stock valued at $409,429,992. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $176.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

