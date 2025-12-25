Insider Buying: BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Insider Buys A$197,500.00 in Stock

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Harris bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of A$197,500.00.

BWP Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Get BWP Trust alerts:

BWP Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. BWP Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

BWP Trust Company Profile

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings). Bunnings is the leading retailer of home improvement and outdoor living products in Australia and New Zealand, and a major supplier to project builders, commercial trades people, and the housing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.