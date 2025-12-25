8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Tuesday, December 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

On Friday, December 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $234,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $112,800.00.

On Monday, December 8th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 140,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $393,400.00.

On Friday, December 5th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 105,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $305,550.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $191,100.00.

On Friday, November 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $588,000.00.

On Friday, November 21st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 17,163 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $42,907.50.

On Thursday, November 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 132,837 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $345,376.20.

On Wednesday, November 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

NET Power Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NPWR opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. As a group, research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NET Power by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPWR. Barclays raised NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NET Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET Power

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.