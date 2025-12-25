Head to Head Analysis: SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) versus MNTN (NYSE:MNTN)

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MNTN and SKYX Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MNTN alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MNTN 1 1 10 1 2.85 SKYX Platforms 1 1 1 1 2.50

MNTN presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.94%. SKYX Platforms has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Given MNTN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MNTN is more favorable than SKYX Platforms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MNTN N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms -39.35% -3,407.81% -56.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MNTN and SKYX Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MNTN and SKYX Platforms”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MNTN $225.57 million 2.34 N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms $86.28 million 3.13 -$35.77 million ($0.35) -6.79

MNTN has higher revenue and earnings than SKYX Platforms.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of MNTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.3% of MNTN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MNTN beats SKYX Platforms on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MNTN

(Get Free Report)

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising. Our self-serve software platform enables marketers to precisely target audiences through our MNTN Matched technology and then directly attribute each view to a purchase or other action. Marketers can set performance goals, such as return on ad spend (“ROAS”), and our algorithms continuously optimize a campaign to achieve those goals. Our company has experienced rapid growth due to the robust performance our platform delivers to customers, with the number of PTV Customers increasing from 142 in 2019 to 2,225 in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 73.4%. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the number of PTV customers increased 88.6% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. We believe advertisements on our platform have generated an aggregate of $27.1 billion of revenue for our customers from 2019 to 2024. Our market opportunity sits at the center of three large advertising markets: performance marketing, traditional TV advertising, and CTV advertising. Today, performance marketing, also known as direct response marketing, is the dominant form of digital advertising, giving marketers the ability to leverage data to target specific audiences and drive measurable outcomes. By the end of 2025, performance marketing spend in the United States is expected to reach $285.4 billion and is expected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to $343.6 billion by 2027, according to Magna Global. TV has historically lacked the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities necessary for performance marketing, but TV’s unmatched storytelling experience, massive audience reach and viewership minutes continues to make it a preferred premium channel for marketers seeking to increase brand awareness. The average American household was expected to watch approximately three hours of TV daily in 2024 and brand marketers spent $59.7 billion on advertising on linear TV, including broadcast and cable TV, in 2024, according to eMarketer. In recent years, the TV industry has undergone a digital revolution with the advent of CTV. CTV adoption continues to grow rapidly as audiences are empowered to watch what they want when and where they want it, resulting in TV audiences moving from traditional TV to CTV. In 2024, U.S. consumers streamed approximately 23 million years of streaming content, a 10% increase from approximately 21 million years of streaming content in 2023. Furthermore, CTV represented 45.8% of total TV viewing time across the United States in 2024. As a result of CTV’s digital infrastructure and rapid audience adoption, CTV advertising is the fastest growing advertising channel in the world, with TV marketers (defined as brands that advertise on linear TV) rapidly shifting ad budgets from linear TV to CTV. Since 2017, annual ad spend on CTV has grown from $2.8 billion to an estimated $33.4 billion in 2025, according to eMarketer. Although initial adoption of CTV was driven by subscription streaming services (“SVOD”), ad-supported streaming services (“AVOD”) is growing faster, and eMarketer estimates U.S. AVOD ad revenues will grow by 23% in 2025, compared to an estimated U.S. SVOD subscription revenue growth of 10%. Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms have introduced AVOD content and have experienced strong growth largely driven by consumers’ willingness to watch ad-supported content in lieu of paying higher subscription fees. This has led to a significant increase in available TV advertising inventory for marketers, bringing more ad dollars into the ecosystem. CTV advertising, like traditional TV advertising, has been entirely brand marketing in nature, focused on maximizing reach and frequency versus driving measurable performance-driven outcomes. With our transformative PTV technology, we believe we are unlocking CTV’s potential to become the next dominant performance marketing channel. As performance marketers seek new channels for growth, and as CTV marketers increasingly embrace the technology underlying performance marketing, we expect PTV to capture a significant portion of performance marketing and CTV ad spend. Our diversified customer base consists of brands of a broad range of sizes. Our intuitive, accessible platform and direct-to-brand approach enables marketers of a broad range of sizes to engage audiences through CTV as easily as they do in social or search, opening TV advertising to brands of any size. In 2024, 92% of our PTV revenue was generated by SMBs, of which 86% was from mid-sized businesses. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we continued to increase the number of PTV customers who are SMBs. As a result, during this period 12% of our PTV revenue was generated by small businesses and 79% was generated by mid-sized businesses. Our customers include both experts in performance marketing as well as marketers who are just beginning to leverage the benefits of data-driven performance marketing. Given the disruptive nature of our platform as well as its ease of use, we believe we are well suited to serve both first time and experienced TV advertisers. As of March 31, 2025, approximately 96% of our customers had never advertised on TV before. Our PTV customers often allocate budgets which grow over time as customers meet their ROAS goals. As customers leverage the full targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of our platform, similar to their experience across paid search and paid social, they typically generate more spend on our platform. For the year ended December 31, 2024, 421 customers generated over $100,000 of net revenue on our platform, compared to 297 customers over the same period in 2023. We offer marketers a comprehensive and fully integrated software solution that combines targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities for performance marketing on CTV. Our Verified Visits technology links Internet-connected devices in the household to TV, which allows our software to attribute consumers’ actions, including sales leads and app installs across devices after they view a CTV ad. Our PTV self-serve software platform has a highly intuitive user interface enabling marketers to intelligently plan and launch CTV campaigns, set ROAS and other campaign goals, match advertisers with their target audiences using MNTN Matched, measure and attribute performance and optimize campaign outcomes in a highly automated manner. Our platform provides marketers easy access to premium inventory across multiple networks and is designed to ensure brand safe and visually captivating advertising environments, which we believe both search and social channels lack. Marketers across a broad range of sizes are attracted to MNTN because we deliver measurable results. We believe SMB customers, in particular, are also attracted to MNTN for the ability to set up campaigns, upload creative and set goals in a matter of minutes with minimal dedicated resources. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, our SMB Net Revenue Retention Rate was 111%, which increased from 108% for the year ended December 31, 2024. We believe this validates the value proposition that we deliver to SMBs. Our customers can easily manage PTV campaigns and reach nearly all CTV households in the United States. Using our platform, we are able to unlock CTV as a performance marketing channel for our customers, many of which have never advertised on TV before. The key functions and features of our PTV platform include: • Targeting: Our revolutionary AI targeting technology, MNTN Matched, matches consumers with brands that they are most likely to engage with to achieve our customers’ ROAS goals. Through our advanced technology, brands of all sizes have the flexibility to run campaigns that reach segments of consumers with specific product interests or broad groups of consumers for greater reach. Our targeting capabilities are driven by a robust keyword- and intent-based predictive audience builder for CTV using AI technologies, which includes generative and predictive artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, giving advertisers control and transparency over the households that see their ads. • Measurability: Our proprietary measurement technology makes it possible for marketers to granularly track CTV ad impressions for every campaign on our platform. • Attribution: We leverage measurement data obtained through our Verified Visits technology to attribute a CTV campaign impression to the corresponding user action, such as sales or leads. We make these connections across 400 million devices through third-party and first-party data, including CRM data, which helps advertisers understand the performance of their campaigns on our platform. • Automated Optimization: We have developed algorithms which automate and continuously optimize our targeting capabilities and programmatic ad execution (including automating creative and price optimization), as well as other campaign elements to drive better performance. Our technology measures and incorporates a wide range of data signals, such as time of day and geography, resulting in hundreds of thousands of daily and real-time optimizations—including what ad inventory to buy, when to buy it and where to buy it. Automated optimization drives higher ROAS and other campaign goals for our customers. • Delivers Stunning Ads: Because approximately 96% of our customers have never advertised on TV before, we offer creative solutions to enable them to create and refresh ads quickly and cost-effectively. Our software controls the quality and format of video ads by automatically screening creative for TV network formats and standards. We ensure ads are not rejected due to a failure to meet a content provider’s technical requirements—one of the common barriers for smaller brands to advertise. • Self-Serve: Our software platform delivers an intuitive, customizable user interface that simplifies campaign planning and execution, with a self-serve software platform built for marketers of a broad range of sizes. With our platform, marketers can easily manage PTV campaigns with minimal dedicated resources. We believe we are the first mover and category creator of PTV. Our easy-to-use software platform is differentiated by our revolutionary targeting technology, our measurement and attribution capabilities, and our solutions for TV creative. We benefit from a powerful flywheel effect as a result of our first mover advantage in the PTV ecosystem. We continuously develop enhancements to existing features and add new capabilities, such as MNTN Matched, to deliver higher ROAS for our customers. We source inventory on behalf of our customers from premium TV networks, including NBC, Paramount, Fox and other streaming networks, driving higher ROAS for our customers due to the level of engagement and visibility this premium inventory provides. As customers increase spend on our platform because of this higher ROAS, we are able to negotiate preferential ad inventory pricing on their behalf. TV networks, motivated to capture this large and growing opportunity of predominantly new TV advertisers, often reduce inventory prices to increase demand, thereby further enhancing ROAS for our customers. This powerful flywheel effect has enabled us to decrease the cost of premium inventory for our customers approximately 8% per quarter on average since the first quarter of 2022. Our focus on building a leading PTV platform has contributed to our rapid growth. Our revenue grew by 47.3% to $64.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $43.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and by 27.9% to $225.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $176.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, driven by our unique and powerful value proposition, as well as our ability to efficiently attract new customers to the platform and increase usage for existing customers. Our corporate headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products. In addition, it offers smart products, such as SkyHome App; sky smart universal power-plug and receptacle; sky-smart plug and play ceiling fans and lightings; and all-in-one smart sky platform. The company was formerly known as SQL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in June 2022. SKYX Platforms Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.