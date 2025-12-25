Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 72.3% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $16,837,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

