Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives C$23.93 Average PT from Analysts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.93.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.
