iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Update

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 136 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 445 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%
BELT stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.26. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $35.07.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Company Profile
