iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Update

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 136 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 445 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BELT stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.26. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Get iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF alerts:

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (BELT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in US equities of any market capitalization. BELT was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.