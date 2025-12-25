Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 382881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$7.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$801.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin. The properties are divided into three categories: office, retail, and industrial. The industrial properties account for most of the portfolio, followed by the office properties and the retail properties.

