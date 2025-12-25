Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Shares Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 618,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 874% from the average session volume of 63,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

