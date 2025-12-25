Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 130,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 55,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Silver Grail Resources Trading Down 8.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

