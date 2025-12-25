Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) & Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Financial Comparison

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 89.04% 14.55% 1.15% Arbor Realty Trust 20.07% 11.63% 2.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Financial and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63 Arbor Realty Trust 4 2 1 0 1.57

Dividends

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus target price of $14.46, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Ellington Financial pays out 116.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Arbor Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $136.41 million 10.92 $145.86 million $1.34 10.35 Arbor Realty Trust $1.17 billion 1.33 $264.64 million $0.80 9.89

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Arbor Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.