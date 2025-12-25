Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) versus INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Financial Survey

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares INNOVATE and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INNOVATE -6.35% N/A -7.84% Icahn Enterprises -4.04% -10.13% -2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for INNOVATE and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INNOVATE 1 0 0 0 1.00 Icahn Enterprises 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INNOVATE has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.3% of INNOVATE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of INNOVATE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INNOVATE and Icahn Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INNOVATE $1.11 billion 0.06 -$34.60 million ($5.56) -0.90 Icahn Enterprises $10.02 billion 0.44 -$445.00 million ($0.79) -9.39

INNOVATE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INNOVATE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats INNOVATE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. This segment also offers solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation and facility services including maintenance, repair, and installation; and manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and customized products. The Life Sciences segment develops products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. The Spectrum segment operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States; and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services. The Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as renewable diesel; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The Automotive segment sells automotive parts and materials, and retailed merchandise; offers automotive repair and maintenance services; and leases real estate properties. The Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of land, retail, office, and industrial properties; the development and sale of single-family homes; and the operation of country clubs. The Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. The Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

