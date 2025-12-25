Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,079 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 23,686 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 2,250.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research portfolio centers on small molecules designed to target underlying disease mechanisms, with an emphasis on improving synaptic function and mitigating neuroinflammation.

Among its lead assets is trofinetide (NNZ-2566), a peptide analog derived from insulin-like growth factor 1, which is being investigated for the treatment of Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome in ongoing clinical trials.

