Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,828 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 44,465 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,848 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 705.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

