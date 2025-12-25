Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Down 79.0% in December

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,953 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the November 30th total of 23,631 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Borealis Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Borealis Foods stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Borealis Foods has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
Borealis Foods Company Profile
