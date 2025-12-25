American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Head-To-Head Review

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Foxtons Group has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Foxtons Group and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A American Realty Investors 11.74% 0.33% 0.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Realty Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Foxtons Group and American Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Foxtons Group and American Realty Investors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons Group $209.49 million 0.80 $17.89 million N/A N/A American Realty Investors $47.32 million 5.45 -$14.70 million $0.36 44.39

Foxtons Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Realty Investors.

Summary

American Realty Investors beats Foxtons Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dallas, Texas. American Realty Investors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

