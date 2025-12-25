Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,072,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,874,063,000 after buying an additional 1,822,806 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $436,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,902,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $430,863,000 after acquiring an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,179,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 1,198,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $79,925,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Dumont sold 210,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $14,712,937.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 446,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,695.68. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,182,053 shares of company stock worth $333,348,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LVS opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.