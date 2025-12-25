Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.03.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MSFT opened at $487.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.42. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $27,598,872. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.