Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 69.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 659,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,934,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 774,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $38,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $100,093.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,072.32. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 198,776 shares of company stock worth $13,080,628 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

