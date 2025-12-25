Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,300,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,196,000 after buying an additional 230,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after purchasing an additional 630,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,541,000 after buying an additional 484,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,599,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $175.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.