Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 7,681 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,254,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,725,963,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,659,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $616,227,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after acquiring an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 98.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Experienced board addition — CooperCompanies appointed Walter M. Rosebrough Jr., former STERIS CEO, as an independent director effective Jan. 3, 2026. His track record in medical devices and the Board’s pledge to consider him for Chair by end?2026 are being viewed as a credibility and governance upgrade that could support strategic execution. CooperCompanies Appoints Walter M Rosebrough, Jr to its Board of Directors

Insider buying — Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares at ~$84.06 on Dec. 22, increasing her stake ~23%. Recent insider purchases are often read as confidence signals and can support sentiment while the market evaluates governance changes. SEC Filing — Insider Purchase

Neutral Sentiment: Cooperation agreement and filings — The Company entered a cooperation agreement with Browning West, which includes standstill/voting commitments and an 8?K disclosure. These formalize the arrangement but don't immediately change fundamentals; investors should read the filed agreement for specifics on governance and timing. Press Release / 8?K Disclosure

Short?interest data appears unreliable — a December entry shows "0 shares" and NaN changes; treat that as a data anomaly rather than a market signal until exchanges/feeds correct the figure.

Negative Sentiment: Activist/uncertainty risk — Browning West's involvement signals prior shareholder dissatisfaction. While cooperative now, the process of board refresh, potential shifts in capital allocation or strategic priorities, and transition risk can create short?term volatility until execution clarity arrives. Quiver Quant — Cooperation Agreement Summary

Cooperation agreement and filings — The Company entered a cooperation agreement with Browning West, which includes standstill/voting commitments and an 8?K disclosure. These formalize the arrangement but don’t immediately change fundamentals; investors should read the filed agreement for specifics on governance and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears unreliable — a December entry shows “0 shares” and NaN changes; treat that as a data anomaly rather than a market signal until exchanges/feeds correct the figure.

Short?interest data appears unreliable — a December entry shows “0 shares” and NaN changes; treat that as a data anomaly rather than a market signal until exchanges/feeds correct the figure. Negative Sentiment: Activist/uncertainty risk — Browning West’s involvement signals prior shareholder dissatisfaction. While cooperative now, the process of board refresh, potential shifts in capital allocation or strategic priorities, and transition risk can create short?term volatility until execution clarity arrives. Quiver Quant — Cooperation Agreement Summary

Shares of COO stock opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 236,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,081,000.80. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,602.50. The trade was a 34.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

