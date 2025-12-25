Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,452,000 after buying an additional 176,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,097,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 70.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,860,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,539,000 after acquiring an additional 769,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.2%

PKG stock opened at $207.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $242.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.11.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

