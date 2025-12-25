Goosehead Insurance $GSHD Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $150,801.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $222,611. This trade represents a 210.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $5,130,283.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 269,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,485.64. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 7,973 shares of company stock valued at $577,487 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $101.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

