Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 20,321 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,321 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 287,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $84.04 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.