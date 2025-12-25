Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Shares of FLQL opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors. FLQL was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

