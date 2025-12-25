Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 235,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $147,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. This represents a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Robertson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.76 per share, with a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,760. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $136.11 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.47.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Further Reading

