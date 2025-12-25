Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. $UNTY

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $533.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNTY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker UNTY. Through its primary subsidiary, Unity Bank, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and municipal clients in its regional markets.

Founded in 1906, Unity Bank maintains a network of conveniently located branches across Bucks County and adjacent areas of southeastern Pennsylvania. The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its loan offerings encompass commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural and consumer lending solutions.

Beyond traditional deposit and lending activities, Unity Bancorp provides cash management and merchant services, as well as internet and mobile banking platforms designed to streamline day-to-day financial operations.

