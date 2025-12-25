Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 128,225 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF $FEMB

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 1,318.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,225 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 173,687 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 242.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 75,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.